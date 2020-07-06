Advertisement

Next group of athletes return to the hill

By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The next round of WKU student-athletes has made their return to the hill with volleyball, women’s soccer, and the rest of the football team now back on campus.

Once the student-athletes return to campus they will go through screenings conducted by WKU medical personnel. Anyone that is showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested. Student-athletes can also request to be tested.

“We’ll continue the protocol we had in June,” said Todd Stewart WKU Director of Athletics. “The first group of football players that were here was a really good dry run for everything and honestly it went extremely well so as a result, we’re confident in bringing the rest of the football team in along with four other sports.”

Men’s and women’s basketball will return to the hill later in the week on July 9.

Student-athletes will still be in smaller group settings of 10 or fewer people. Facilities will be sanitized and time with be allotted between workout groups in order to clean the area.

WKU’s campus restart plan focused on getting members of the football, volleyball and women’s soccer teams back on campus first do to several reasons. For football, it was the most challenging sports to bring back logistically due to the number of players and coaches and the physical nature of the sport.

“We wanted to be cautious with that one,” Stewart said. “But get them in first so they could get up and running so to speak.”

Soccer and volleyball were next because they are also fall sports. Stewart said the fall sports programs will have the biggest challenge ahead of them them. Those teams start their season the soonest but went the entire spring without working with their athletes.

“While every other sports program didn’t have anything in the spring either, they don’t start up until much later in the calendar,” Stewart said. “The biggest challenge for football, soccer, and volleyball is to get here and get ready for their season because of what they missed and how soon it starts.”

The first day back for teams will focus on the medical side of things but will begin workouts later in the week.

