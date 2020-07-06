Advertisement

Police: Officer saves life of unresponsive woman in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville Officer Andrew Hoffman and Ruth Maxie.
Hopkinsville Officer Andrew Hoffman and Ruth Maxie.(Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville Police officer is being recognized for performing CPR on a woman who was unresponsive, and saved her life, according to the department.

In June, police received a call about a woman who was not breathing in the driver’s seat of her car. Police say Officer Andrew Hoffman arrived on scene, got her out of the car with the help of the victim’s sister, and began chest compression until EMS arrived.

The woman, Ruth Maxie, survived and stopped by the department recently to personally thank Officer Hoffman.

Hopkinsville! On June 11, 2020 we received a call about a female that was not breathing. When Officer Andrew Hoffman...

Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More storms developing this afternoon

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking storms in the forecast this week!

News

WATCH - More storms expected this afternoon

Updated: 20 minutes ago
An active week ahead for the forecast across southern Kentucky!

News

Louisville mural remembers Breonna Taylor, others

Updated: 2 hours ago
A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky.

Weather

Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks just after the Fourth of July!

Latest News

News

WATCH - Mother Nature brings her own fireworks to southern Kentucky!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Have the umbrella handy with the storm threats not only for today, but also most of the week ahead!

News

Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society brings back volunteer program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
They are only allowing two volunteers at a time back with the animals and are recommending that you wear a mask.

News

Bicentennial Cruise in Franklin

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The cruise will end at midnight on July 5 but they are considering doing this again next year.

News

Kentucky woman finds snake under wheelchair seat

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Police helped her out of the chair and got the snake on the ground.

News

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The NBA is offering players a smart ring to track the coronavirus as they get ready to restart the season next month.

News

Water rescue at Phil Moore Park in Warren County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The four adults and the child were rescued a little after 5 PM.