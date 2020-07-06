Police: Officer saves life of unresponsive woman in Hopkinsville
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville Police officer is being recognized for performing CPR on a woman who was unresponsive, and saved her life, according to the department.
In June, police received a call about a woman who was not breathing in the driver’s seat of her car. Police say Officer Andrew Hoffman arrived on scene, got her out of the car with the help of the victim’s sister, and began chest compression until EMS arrived.
The woman, Ruth Maxie, survived and stopped by the department recently to personally thank Officer Hoffman.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.