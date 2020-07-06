Advertisement

Rain shortens tournament’s last day

The Pastime 16U Baseball Tournament ended earlier than planned due to rain.
Bowling Green Ballpark ended the Pastime 16U Baseball Tournament early due to rain.
Bowling Green Ballpark ended the Pastime 16U Baseball Tournament early due to rain.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just like how 2020 hasn’t gone according to plan, neither did Sunday’s weather, which caused the Pastime 16U Baseball Tournament to end early.

“Unfortunately on the last day of the tournament you want to be able to close it out,” said Matt Ingram, the Hot Rods Assistant General Manager. “We’ve had a great week here. A lot of teams came through and got to see the facility. A lot of people getting back into baseball but today it just wasn’t in our favor.”

The tournament was held at Bowling Green Ballpark from July 2-5 with the ballpark open to the general public Friday-Sunday. The tournament scheduled to feature four games on Sunday. Only one game was completed and a and rain put an end to the tournament midway through the second game.

“We could’ve probably played for another hour if we didn’t have the lightning going on all around us,” Ingram said. “The rain finally came through and there’s really nothing we can do to stop it.”

The last day may not have gone as planned but Ingram said the tournament was a success and was happy to see baseball back in the ballpark.

“We were all eager to host games for the public again,” Ingram said. “It’s been a great experience for us to kind of get back into that routine and I think people were really happy to be able to come out to the ballpark.”

Ingram said the ballpark will apply what it learned this past week to its future events.

“We’ll learn from this,” Ingram said. “From what we’re prepping from the food standpoint all the way down to how we address people as they come in. Trying to get more information out to the teams earlier so they’re more prepared for our ballpark rules.”

Bowling Green Ballpark will be hosting another Pastime Tournament July 16-20. The dates the ballpark will be open to the general public is still being discussed.

