Simpson Co. judge executive named member on AgriTech Advisory Council

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the governor announced the state’s initiative to deploy better and more agriculture technologies, one member on the advisory council is from right here in South-central Kentucky.

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive, recently announced that he was asked to be on the task force and quickly said yes.

According to the website, “Agritech is the use of technology in agriculture with the aim of improving yield, efficiency, and profitability. It includes products, services, and applications that improve various input/output processes. It is innovations related to software/hardware, robotics, sensors, precision agriculture, big data, artificial intelligence, state-of-the-art equipment, and related technologies that support the farms of the future.”

The non-partisan council will guide and build America’s ‘Agritech’ capital which will be right here in Kentucky.

”I know most if not all the farmers here in Simpson County, so I’m going to be talking to those folks to see what they’re currently doing, what trends they’re seeing and the things that will help them move into the future, and so I’ll try to bring some of that to the table as part of the council also,” said Barnes.

Governor Beshear will serve as chairman of the council. The initial members include:

  • Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture;
  • Warren Beeler, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy;
  • Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education;
  • Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet;
  • Mike Berry, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet;
  • Larry Hayes, interim Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development;
  • Rebecca Goodman, Secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet;
  • Dr. Eli Capilouto, President of the University of Kentucky;
  • Dr. Robert L. (Bob) Jackson, President of Murray State University;
  • Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, President of Kentucky State University;
  • Linda Gorton, Mayor of the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government;
  • Laura White-Brown, Mayor of the City of Morehead;
  • Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge-Executive;
  • James Kay, Woodford County Judge-Executive;
  • Ashli Watts, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce;
  • Bill Finn, State Director of the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council, representing Kentucky labor and trade;
  • Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, representing Kentucky labor and trade;
  • Dr. Mark Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alltech, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology;
  • Jonathan Webb, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppHarvest, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology;
  • Dr. Shubin Saha, Chief Operating Officer of Kentucky Fresh Harvest, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology; and
  • Trevor Claiborn, co-founder of Black Soil, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology.

There are different loan programs part of AgriTech that farmers can apply for in order to get started with your innovative farming. That information can be accessed on their website, here.

“What can we do in the state of Kentucky to advance our agriculture industry, and so that’s what I see this as being and I’m excited to be a part of that,” said Barnes.

