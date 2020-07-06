Advertisement

Sports Connection 7-5-20

South Warren Boys' Soccer head coach Tom Alexander joins Hunter and Brian on this week's episode of Sports Connection.
(WBKO)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On this week’s episode of Sports Connection, Tom Alexander, the head coach for Spartans Soccer joins Hunter and Brian. The Duo also takes a look at baseball coming back to Bowling Green Ballpark and discuss the next round of student-athletes coming back to WKU.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

