Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of patchy fog are possible this morning in low-lying areas or in areas that received heavy rainfall on Sunday. The fog should lift this morning as we see partly cloudy skies for most of the day. More storms though are already developing in southern Kentucky and they have the potential to bring heavy rainfall, which may result in flash flooding. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also a threat in today’s storms, so remember when thunder roars, go indoors!! Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s and low 90s once again as the dog days of summer are here! We expect more storm development especially after the lunch hour in the Bowling Green vicinity with the same threats as this morning. Have the umbrella handy with the storm threats not only for today, but also most of the week ahead!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 71. Winds SE 7 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds S 6 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 92, Low 71. Winds SW 7 mph

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Sunday’s High: 93

Sunday’s Low: 72

Sunday’s Precip: 0.35″

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Monday: 103 (2012)

Record Low Monday: 51 (1915)

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

