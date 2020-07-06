Advertisement

‘Thank you’ form for law enforcement officers up to 600 plus signatures

Thank You Form for Officers
Thank You Form for Officers(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amid nationwide protests to defund the police, there’s now a thank you form going around Bowling Green for all local officers.

“All this thank you is, is thanking them for their service, and we felt like it was a good thing to do to get morale up and get youngsters down the line who maybe wanted to get into the force,” said one of the project’s co-founders, Stan England.

According to England, so far there’s been over 600 digital signatures from within the community. This initiative is on-going and being led by England along with David Eakles.

They say the goal is to show appreciation for all the local law enforcement officers in Bowling Green and Warren County.

“It means a lot to have people in our community to support law enforcement through this challenging time in our nation, so it’s very encouraging. It’s something that I didn’t expect,” said WKU Police Chief Mitchell Walker.

Anyone wanting to sign the ‘Thank You’ form call or email England at 270-791-4624 or swengland@twc.com. He said he is willing to drop off and pick up any forms.

To sign the digitally, click here.

If you’d like to be included in the project, please complete this by Friday. England plans to present all signed copies to the Bowling Green City Commission, Warren Fiscal Court, and WKU President.

”The initiative is that we have a lot of law enforcement officers for a number of years who have protected and served our community -- all this thank you is just thanking them for their service,” said England.

