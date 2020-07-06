Advertisement

Traffic stop in Glasgow leads to drug arrest
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -

A traffic stop on Frazier Avenue leads to a drug arrest.

On Friday, an officer with the Glasgow Police Department pulled over Charles Ballard.

A search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Ballard was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator Licence.

