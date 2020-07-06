Advertisement

WATCH - A Broken-Record Kind of Pattern!

More Heat, More Humidity, More Storm Chances
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weather situation won’t change much these next several days. Each day will start with sunshine, heating us up into the 90s by afternoon with heat indices approaching 100 at times. The daytime heat combined with the stickiness will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms through mid-week. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of hazy sun and clouds.

Chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms increase toward the end of the week as a cold front eases through. This takes some edge off the heat and humidity, especially by late in the upcoming weekend. Highs back off into the 80s with lows in the 60s by Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scat’d Showers/Storms. High 91, Low 71, winds S 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d Showers/Storms. High 92, Low 72, winds NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 71

Record High Monday: 103 (2012)

Record Low Monday: 51 (1915)

Monday’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.06″)

Monday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - A Broken-Record Kind of Pattern!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shane Holinde
More heat, more humidity, more storms in the coming days

Weather

More storms developing this afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking storms in the forecast this week!

Weather

Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks just after the Fourth of July!

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Forecast

WATCH - A Hot Holiday!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Expect plenty of sun and hot temps this weekend!

Weather

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!

Forecast

WATCH - A Sizzling Summer Weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
A hot holiday weekend is on the way!

Weather

Humidity takes a vacation just before the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Dew points will fall this afternoon as mild air moves in temporarily!