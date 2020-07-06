WATCH - A Broken-Record Kind of Pattern!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weather situation won’t change much these next several days. Each day will start with sunshine, heating us up into the 90s by afternoon with heat indices approaching 100 at times. The daytime heat combined with the stickiness will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms through mid-week. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of hazy sun and clouds.

Chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms increase toward the end of the week as a cold front eases through. This takes some edge off the heat and humidity, especially by late in the upcoming weekend. Highs back off into the 80s with lows in the 60s by Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scat’d Showers/Storms. High 91, Low 71, winds S 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d Showers/Storms. High 92, Low 72, winds NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 71

Record High Monday: 103 (2012)

Record Low Monday: 51 (1915)

Monday’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.06″)

Monday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

