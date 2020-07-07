Advertisement

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.
Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.(Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo/Released)
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says it is investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says shots were reported fired on the base around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and military police cordoned off the area but it’s unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.

The spokeswoman says no injuries have been reported but a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

