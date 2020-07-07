Advertisement

Allen County adds 3 COVID-19 cases

Allen County now has had a total of 180 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.
Allen County now has had a total of 180 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTSSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Tuesday afternoon.

ACHD said Allen County has had a total of 180 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. ACHD reported 153 fully recovered cases that are off quarantine with a remainder of 20 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, and 7 deaths as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beshear reported 371 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 9 new deaths

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

‘Saying Goodbye’: BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins reflects on 3 decades of service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Chief Hawkins served as Chief for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.

Weather

Sweltering heat and isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A sticky afternoon across southern Kentucky with more heat on the way that may spark some isolated thunderstorms!

News

WATCH - Tracking heat, humidity and storm chances

Updated: 3 hours ago
The humidity and heat have allowed for conditions to be sweltering across the region today. The humidity will allow storms to fire off later today!

Latest News

News

30 Walks in 30 Days

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

KSP Enters ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ Contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Last year, KSP took third place and was featured on the calendar for the month of March. KSP won the contest in 2018.

News

Section of KY 163 in Monroe County closed for construction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The closure on KY 163 as part of a project to construct the permanent intersection of the new Tompkinsville Bypass and KY 163 Celina Road in Monroe County started on Tuesday.

News

Report of missing teen in Nortonville, Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
A teenager is missing in Nortonville, Kentucky.

News

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies.

Health

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 7 hours ago
The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.