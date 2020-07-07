Allen County adds 3 COVID-19 cases

SCOTSSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Tuesday afternoon.

ACHD said Allen County has had a total of 180 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. ACHD reported 153 fully recovered cases that are off quarantine with a remainder of 20 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, and 7 deaths as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.