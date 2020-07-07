Glasgow woman is arrested for drug possession and DUI during traffic stop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, the Glasgow Police Department made a traffic stop on S.L. Rogers Blvd in Glasgow.

A search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe and Methamphetamine.

After performing field sobriety tests, it was determined that Kristi Polston of Glasgow was driving under the influence.

Polston, was arrested and charged with Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Reckless Driving, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. 08 1st Offense.

