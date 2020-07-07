Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reports 23 additional cases of COVID-19

Allen County currently has seven deaths reported from COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Tuesday, July 7th. 2020, the Green River District Health Department reported 23 additional cases of COVID-19.

13 in Daviess County, 6 in Henderson County, 1 in Ohio County, and 3 in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 975. Nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 975 confirmed cases in the district, 103 (10.5%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 848 (87%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 17,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 statewide deaths.

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds or had close contact with people in public to get tested.”

