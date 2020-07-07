Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Kentucky man has admitted to killing his grandparents and his uncle. The Daily News reports 30-year-old Edward Dilon Siddens, 30, pleaded guilty in Allen Circuit Court last week to three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and other charges. He was accused in the 2018 fatal shootings of Jimmy Neal Siddens, Helen Siddens and Jimmy Neal Siddens II. Prosecutor Corey Morgan said Edward Siddens will avoid a possible death sentence with the plea deal. Court records show Siddens had a prior history of violence with his grandparents. A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 1.

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife have sued the University of Kentucky to try to stop the removal of a mural that has been the object of protest for its depictions of Black people and Native Americans. University President Eli Capilouto announced last month that the mural would be coming down. The suit says the federal government gave the state limited rights to the artwork and those rights transfer back to the federal government if the state chooses to no longer display it. The university said in a statement that removing the mural is necessary for the community to heal.