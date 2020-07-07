Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife have sued the University of Kentucky to try to stop the removal of a mural that has been the object of protest for its depictions of Black people and Native Americans. University President Eli Capilouto announced last month that the mural would be coming down. The suit says the federal government gave the state limited rights to the artwork and those rights transfer back to the federal government if the state chooses to no longer display it. The university said in a statement that removing the mural is necessary for the community to heal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report family members of Taylor attended the unveiling of the mural Sunday in downtown Louisville. The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while they were serving a narcotics warrant. One of the three officers who shot into her home has been fired, along with the police chief. Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member, and George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.