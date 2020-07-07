Kentucky Sports Digest

Here's a look at how AP's sports coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IRVING PROGRAM

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is joining rapper Common and others for a TV special calling for action following the death of Breonna Taylor. Irving is producing “#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR,” which will debut Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT on the PlayersTv digital and broadcast network.

KENTUCKY SCHEDULE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has added UAB and Marshall to its nonconference men’s basketball schedule next season. Kentucky announced on its athletics website Tuesday that the Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29.

