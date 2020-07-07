Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

ODD-ARM WRESTLING FIGHT-FATHER

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.

TRIPLE SLAYING

Man pleads guilty to killing grandparents, uncle

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Kentucky man has admitted to killing his grandparents and his uncle. The Daily News reports 30-year-old Edward Dilon Siddens, 30, pleaded guilty in Allen Circuit Court last week to three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and other charges. He was accused in the 2018 fatal shootings of Jimmy Neal Siddens, Helen Siddens and Jimmy Neal Siddens II. Prosecutor Corey Morgan said Edward Siddens will avoid a possible death sentence with the plea deal. Court records show Siddens had a prior history of violence with his grandparents. A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 1.

INTERSTATE FATALITIES -KENTUCKY

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY MURAL

Author sues to stop removal of controversial Kentucky mural

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife have sued the University of Kentucky to try to stop the removal of a mural that has been the object of protest for its depictions of Black people and Native Americans. University President Eli Capilouto announced last month that the mural would be coming down. The suit says the federal government gave the state limited rights to the artwork and those rights transfer back to the federal government if the state chooses to no longer display it. The university said in a statement that removing the mural is necessary for the community to heal.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Louisville mural remembers Breonna Taylor, others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report family members of Taylor attended the unveiling of the mural Sunday in downtown Louisville. The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while they were serving a narcotics warrant. One of the three officers who shot into her home has been fired, along with the police chief. Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member, and George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

SOCIAL JUSTICE-WNBA

WNBA players to spotlight Breonna Taylor on jerseys

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylor’s name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back throughout the season. Also, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be featured prominently on the courts where the teams practice and play. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a warrant at her home. The league is considering ways to recognize other women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence.