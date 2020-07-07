Advertisement

Louisville Basketball suspends activities after two positive test for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 7, 2020
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s not clear if they are players or staff members.

UofL spokesman Kenny Klein announced the news in a short statement to media Tuesday morning:

“The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended all men’s basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted. We look forward to a resumption of men’s basketball activities in the near future.”

