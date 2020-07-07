Pedestrian found injured on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police Department is investigating why and how a woman was found badly injured in the middle of Russellville Road.

A witness tells us she saw the woman lying in the road after 4:00 a.m. this morning.

The witness called 911. '

She tells us the woman had several injuries including to the head and the arms and legs.

Multiple agencies responded, including Bowling Green Police, Bowling Green Fire Department, and EMS.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

BGPD asks anyone with information to call them at (270) 393-4000.

