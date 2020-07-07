Report of missing teen in Nortonville, Kentucky

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

A teenager is missing in Nortonville, Kentucky.

Dalton C. Westby is 15 years old, 5′7″”, 140 lbs with blonde medium length hair and blue eyes.

Dalton left his home on July 7, 2020.

His method of travel is unknown at this time and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, white sandals, white socks and no shirt.

Anyone with information on Dalton’s location is asked to contact the Hopkin’s County Sheriff’s Office at 270-821-5661.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.