‘Saying Goodbye’: BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins reflects on 3 decades of service

Chief Hawkins served as Chief for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.
Chief Hawkins served as Chief for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It is with both excitement and a measure of sadness that I announce my retirement from the position of Chief of the Bowling Green Police Department effective August 1, 2020,” Chief Hawkins said in his announcement.

Chief Hawkins served as Chief for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.

Hawkins began his career in law enforcement in 1990, becoming the Chief in 2006.

“In the beginning my consideration was always what can I do in my community and for my community to help make my community a better place to live? Even before I became a police officer, I took those things in consideration when I was considering what career field I was going to select,” said Hawkins. “For me it was how can I leave a lasting positive impression on my community through my service.”

“There’s no better community to live, work and raise a family than Bowling Green. I count myself as blessed for having been able to do all three. I end my career as I begin my career — hoping my service has made a positive difference in the individual lives of those I’ve served and interacted with,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says his biggest accomplishment is, “Hiring really great people that will continue the legacy of this department long after I’m gone -- Focusing on the quality of the character of the people that we hire and the people I promote. I think by doing that it creates a strong agency, the folks that I have found something unique and special in that ultimate that we brought into our organization or that we have promoted throughout our organization that their talents will pay dividends through their work and their quality of character years after I’m gone,” said Hawkins. “If there’s one thing I’ve done well is hire really good people.”

Hawkins is set to turn 57 later this year, the city of Bowling Green requires mandatory retirement at age 57 for their employees.

“I’m not the kind that can not work, I’ve got to stay busy I’ve got to keep my mind and my hands busy,” said Hawkins. “I’d like to do something outside the realm of law enforcement. Folks always ask are you going to go back into law enforcement are you going to be a chief at another agency. I guess the simply answer is no. I’ve been given the opportunity to work for Houchens Industries in their Ace Hardware division. I will be apart of their managing staff and I look forward to that challenge and opportunity.”

“I hope I have led with conviction and with honor. I am confident the next chief will be able to move this agency forward from where I leave it. I’m excited to see where that takes this agency. I’m proud of the work I’ve done. I’m proud of the work the members of this agency continue to do. I wish everybody well and they will continue to have my support,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says the next acting Chief will be selected between three individuals who currently reside on the force.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Delaney, Lieutenant Colonel Penny Bowles and Major Brian Harrell

(LEFT TO RIGHT)

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Delaney, Lieutenant Colonel Penny Bowles and Major Brian Harrell
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Delaney, Lieutenant Colonel Penny Bowles and Major Brian Harrell (LEFT TO RIGHT)(WBKO)

