Section of KY 163 in Monroe County closed for construction

The closure on KY 163 is expected to last around two months.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The closure on KY 163 as part of a project to construct the permanent intersection of the new Tompkinsville Bypass and KY 163 Celina Road in Monroe County started on Tuesday.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, the closure will be between KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road to near mile point 7 just south of Clark Estates Road. A signed detour using KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road and a section of the new bypass road will be in place.

KYTC District 3 said large trucks and farm equipment should seek an alternate route if possible. The closure is expected to last around two months. The entire bypass road is expected to open by the end of the year.

