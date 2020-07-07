Sen. McConnell in-laws received PPP loan, says he and Transportation Secretary didn’t know they applied

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - New data released by the federal government shows who received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program was designed to help businesses stay operating during the pandemic. On that list of businesses include political organizations, lobbying groups and even Kanye West’s fashion brand. Additionally on the list, the Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao’s family shipping business, Foremost Group.

Senator Mitch McConnell responded to this news Tuesday when asked by 13 News.

“Yeah, neither my wife nor I had anything whatsoever to do with the company. Nothing to do with the company, and didn’t know they were applying,” said Sen. McConnell.

Among another business that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Over $660 billion dollars were given through the Paycheck Protection Program. McConnell said 37 thousand Kentucky businesses took advantage of the program.

