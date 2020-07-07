Senator Mcconnell hosted White House drug czar in Simpson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was in Simpson County this morning Senator McConnell hosted a press conference to discuss the recent addition of Kentucky counties into the highly-regarded federal anti-drug program and was joined by White House Office of national drug control policy (ondcp) director Jim Carroll, the “Drug czar.”

Last month, Senator McConnell announced that Logan and Simpson counties were chosen for inclusion in the Appalachia high intensity drug trafficking area (HIDTA) program.

“Logan and Simpson county we have been trying to work with you guys to get this pulled off for a while and I am glad that we finally did. I couldn’t thank more director Carroll for his attention to us. At the federal level they only added 15 counties this year to heighten designations and we got three of them thanks to this guy who has been particularly good,” said Senator McConnell.

While in Simpson Senator McConnell spoke on the importance of wearing masks.

“Coronavirus challenge is not over the single most important thing we can do not only to protect ourselves, but to protect our others is not complicated. Wear a mask, clearly in some parts of the country people kind of thought it was all over and time to get back to total normal and that everything would be ok. Well its not over. Well we ardent going to anyone trying to shut down the economy again. That produces a whole different sent of challenges that people like congressman comer and I are having to wrestle with to try to under right both the economy and to try and solve the health care crisis like we haven’t experienced before,” said Senator McConnell

13 news also asked Senator McConnell about recent rallies where mask were not worn, the senator said he completely disagrees with that.

