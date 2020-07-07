Advertisement

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

BCSO said the man was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition.
BCSO said the man was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.

