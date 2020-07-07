Summertime heat and humidity continues in southern Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday starts off with plentiful sunshine and mild conditions! Most of the day looks to stay dry as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s as skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with some cumulus cloud development. Though most of the day is dry, it doesn’t mean we are in the clear for humidity -- we expect dew points today to reach the low-to-mid 70s, so it will be muggy later this afternoon along with the heat. Heat indices, or what it feels like outside when you factor the humidity, will go into the mid 90s and possibly the upper 90s to the north and west of Bowling Green! It is important to stay hydrated in conditions like this and to drink water, not other liquids. In this heat and humidity, summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm that develops has the potential to dump heavy rains which could result in localized flooding, but we don’t expect this activity to be widespread.

More storms are expected later this week as the heat and humidity stay with us for this first full week of July. The dog days of summer are certainly here in southern Kentucky!

Temperatures are on the rise today in southern Kentucky! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Afternoon Iso’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 71. Winds NNE 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Afternoon Iso’d T-Storms. High 92, Low 72. Winds NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 71

Monday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Tuesday: 104 (1874)

Record Low Monday: 50 (1972)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

