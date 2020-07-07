Sweltering heat and isolated storms this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are tracking three things this afternoon -- temperatures, dew points and DopplerMax HD! Highs today will be very warm in the upper 80s to low 90s as skies have become partly cloudy with the daytime heating. Dew points, or the measure of moisture in the air, have risen in the mid 70s, which is an indication of very muggy air. With the muggy air and enough energy in the atmosphere, we expect afternoon storms to fire off from the daytime heating and moisture in place. Though we don’t expect storms to be strong or severe, we do expect a couple of these storms to produce locally heavy rainfall as they will not move too fast. Expect the “popcorn-like” storms to be isolated in nature as they will “pop up” and then fizzle out after an hour or so. Storms will end after sunset as skies will remain partly cloudy for tonight. Some areas of fog are possible late with the moisture in place and light winds, too! Then we see more storms and heat on the way for tomorrow!

Heat indices in Bowling Green, KY will be in the upper 90s to low 100s on Tuesday afternoon! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Afternoon Iso’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 71. Winds NNE 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Afternoon Iso’d T-Storms. High 92, Low 72. Winds NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 71

Monday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Tuesday: 104 (1874)

Record Low Monday: 50 (1972)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.