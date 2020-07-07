WATCH - No Stopping the “Muggies”!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s M.O.T.S. (More of the Same) for us weatherwise these next several days! Wednesday and Thursday will feature early day sunshine to heat things up, followed by hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may produce locally heavy rain. Friday carries our best chance for most numerous showers and storms as a cold front eases through late day.

For the weekend, it still appears unsettled, although temperature back off a tad. We may also see humidity levels decrease a bit to start next week. Highs and lows look seasonably warm down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d Showers/Storms. High 92, Low 72, winds NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Numerous Showers and T/Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72, winds W-5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 93

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High Monday: 104 (1874)

Record Low Monday: 50 (1972)

Tuesday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+4.92″)

Tuesday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

