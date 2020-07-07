Welcome back, Lauren Hanson!

Advertisement

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Summertime heat and humidity continues in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 34 minutes ago
By Ethan Emery
The humidity continues today with the heat as some isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

WATCH - Summertime heat brings isolated storms later today

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Humidity is on the rise, which could spark an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon as temperatures are on the rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Pedestrian found injured on Russellville Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
By WBKO News Staff
A woman was hit on Russellville Road at 4:00 am this morning.

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

Award winning Kentucky author and wife suing University of Kentucky over removal of mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky author Wendell Berry and his wife suing the University of Kentucky over the removal of a mural.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Pedestrian Found Injured in Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Guthrie Introduces ‘Success for Rural Students and Communities Act’

Updated: 15 hours ago
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act, bipartisan legislation

Barren County man arrested after allegedly shooting at wife’s vehicle

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Tang was taken into custody on scene and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.