News
Weather
Shop Local
Submit Photo or Video
Live Stream
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Live Stream
Live Events
Videos
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Election Results
Contests
COVID-19 Map
Community
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Submit Photo or Video
Sign Up for eNews
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 weather alerts in effect
Advertisement
Welcome back, Lauren Hanson!
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.
Weather
Summertime heat and humidity continues in southern Kentucky!
Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By
Ethan Emery
The humidity continues today with the heat as some isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
News
WATCH - Summertime heat brings isolated storms later today
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Humidity is on the rise, which could spark an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon as temperatures are on the rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.
News
Pedestrian found injured on Russellville Road
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WBKO News Staff
A woman was hit on Russellville Road at 4:00 am this morning.
Latest News
News
Welcome back, Lauren Hanson!
Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.
News
Award winning Kentucky author and wife suing University of Kentucky over removal of mural
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WBKO News Staff
Kentucky author Wendell Berry and his wife suing the University of Kentucky over the removal of a mural.
News
Good News
Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.
News
Pedestrian Found Injured in Road
Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.
News
Guthrie Introduces ‘Success for Rural Students and Communities Act’
Updated: 15 hours ago
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act, bipartisan legislation
News
Barren County man arrested after allegedly shooting at wife’s vehicle
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Brandon Jarrett
Tang was taken into custody on scene and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.