WKU Basketball attempted to schedule “Team Kentucky” game against UK

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Basketball team had a lot of people talking this morning about what could have taken place on the basketball court this upcoming season. Around 9 AM this morning The University of Kentucky tweeted out they had scheduled two non-conference games against C-USA teams UAB and Marshall.

Less than 30 minutes later the WKU Basketball Twitter account responded, “Oh, and our previous offer for these dates still stands. Play us and we’ll give the full guarantee check to charity to help within our state.”

Oh, and our previous offer for these dates still stands. Play us and we'll give the full guarantee check to charity to help within our state. https://t.co/WXfdxdPxJT — WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) July 7, 2020

“At the beginning of May maybe mid-May we pitched to them of maybe doing some sort of team Kentucky game,” said WKU Basketball Spots Information Director Zach Greenwell. “Where we would defer the guaranteed check to charity, and maybe even bring in some essential workers to the game and try to honor and have a sense of bringing together. We had great talks with them about that. They were really responsive and more talks than we have had in several years. They just ultimately determined that it wasn’t a good fit for a game. Which we certainly understand, they are well within their rights to play who they want to play. Just because we have an idea doesn’t mean it makes sense to them. "

WKU and UK have not met on a basketball court since the first round of the NCAA tournament back in 2012. The Wildcats won that matchup 81-66. The two schools haven’t scheduled a game against each other since 2001 when the Tops defeated Kentucky in Rupp Arena 64-52. The Hilltopper basketball program wants it to be known that they are always looking for the best competition.

“That’s why for us it was meant for our fanbase just to know that we are trying. It certainly goes beyond Kentucky. We are trying to play creative interesting matchups. Looking for what ways we can get quality opponents that our fanbase would be interested in. It is well documented that it is tough for us to do in Men’s basketball, to be able to get those games. We have had some success but getting those games moving forward is tough.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.