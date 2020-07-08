Advertisement

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

Two separate lawsuits naming Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two separate lawsuits naming Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made during the coronavirus pandemic.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report one lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November.” The Kentucky Enquirer reported that a separate lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of northern Kentucky landlords who are trying to resume evicting tenants. Beshear issued an executive order in May that suspended evictions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southcentral Kentucky hospitals give update on bed capacity, COVID units

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
While some hot spots in the country are experiencing increased hospital bed capacity and staffing shortages, that doesn't appear to be the case in Bowling Green.

Weather

Storms firing up from daytime heating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The soupy atmosphere has also allowed heat indices to reach the upper 90s!

News

WATCH - Summertime storms firing up this afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Down Syndrome of South Central KY

Updated: 3 hours ago
Down Syndrome of South Central KY

Latest News

News

Date set for 2020 WKU Homecoming

Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite the pandemic, WKU’s homecoming is still on the calendar.

News

Good News

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Teenage drowning victim in Kentucky lake identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake.

News

Louisville mural remembers Breonna Taylor, others

Updated: 5 hours ago
Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights.

Weather

Heat and humidity continues in the Wednesday forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat, humidity and storm chances! We are in full July weather form in southern Kentucky!

News

WATCH - A hot and steamy Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Heat and humidity stay with us as high temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s, but when you factor the sticky air, it will feel like the low 100s!