Allen County man pleads guilty to killing his own family members

Edward D. Siddens
Edward D. Siddens(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Allen County man accused of shooting and killing his own uncle and grandparents pleads guilty to their murders in Allen Circuit Court.

Court documents say Edward D. Siddens pleaded guilty to murdering Jimmy Neal Siddens, his wife Helen, and Jimmy Neal Siddens II on February 19, 2018.

Edward was caught in his grandfather’s pickup in Colorado the next day. He is scheduled to be sentenced September 1, 2020.

