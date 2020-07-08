Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,478 cases of COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,478 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,850 of which have recovered. Our district has 64 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Please see the breakdown of the numbers by county below.

CountyConfirmed CasesRecoveredDeaths
Barren99782
Butler25813314
Edmonson765911
Hart49380
Logan24417617
Metcalfe1472
Simpson83643
Warren1,6551,29515
Total2,4781,85064

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. McConnell says another coronavirus relief package is ‘highly likely’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Senator Mitch McConnell said it was time to assess the possible need for another relief package which he said was likely, but not with as significant of a dollar amount.

News

First reading of flag ordinance in Bowling Green takes place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
A first reading of the flag ordinance in Bowling Green filed by City Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash officially taking place on Tuesday.

News

Allen County man pleads guilty to killing his own family members

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Allen County man accused of shooting and killing his own uncle and grandparents pleads guilty to their murders in Allen Circuit Court.

News

Sen. McConnell in-laws received PPP loan, says he and Transportation Secretary didn’t know they applied

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
New data released by the federal government shows who received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Latest News

News

Senator Mcconnell hosted White House drug czar in Simpson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was in Simpson County this morning Senator McConnell hosted a press conference to discuss the recent addition of Kentucky counties into the highly-regarded federal anti-drug program and was joined by White House Office of national drug control policy (ondcp) director Jim Carroll, the “Drug czar.”

News

Allen County adds 3 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Allen County Health Department reported three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Tuesday afternoon.

News

Beshear reported 371 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 9 new deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

‘Saying Goodbye’: BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins reflects on 3 decades of service

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Chief Hawkins served as Chief for nearly 14 years and more than 30 years as a police officer in the Bowling Green community.

Weather

Sweltering heat and isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A sticky afternoon across southern Kentucky with more heat on the way that may spark some isolated thunderstorms!

News

WATCH - Tracking heat, humidity and storm chances

Updated: 11 hours ago
The humidity and heat have allowed for conditions to be sweltering across the region today. The humidity will allow storms to fire off later today!