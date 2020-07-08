Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Swimming Pool Vandalized

Whispering Hills Pool Club
Whispering Hills Pool Club(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)

Someone thought it would be a good idea to cut the netting off the fence of a Bowling Green neighborhood swimming pool. Now that vandalism is the Crime of the Week.

Bowling Green Police are investigating a complaint of criminal mischief that took place on the night of June 6, 2020 at the Whispering Hills Pool Club on Brookeshore Avenue.  Police were told someone had taken a sharp object and cut down a portion of the netting used to create privacy at the pool.  At this time police have no suspects.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here www.781CLUE.org to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for you anonymous tip.

