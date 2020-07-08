Advertisement

Date set for 2020 WKU Homecoming

WKU's homecoming set for October 31.
WKU's homecoming set for October 31.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Despite the pandemic, WKU’s homecoming is still on the calendar.

Officials with The Western Kentucky University Alumni Association said the tradition of WKU Homecoming will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31.

The Hilltoppers are set to play Old Dominion in the annual Homecoming football game at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. A Kickoff time has not yet been announced.

University officials said they will continue to monitor CDC and state guidelines in the coming months and bring Hilltoppers together in the safest way possible.

“How Homecoming looks during a global pandemic is still up in the air,” said Ginny Hensley, Director of Alumni Engagement. “We know Homecoming 2020 will be different, and we will adapt and find new ways to celebrate our great University together on the Hill or virtually worldwide.”

For more information about the homecoming celebration, you can call (270) 745-5314.

