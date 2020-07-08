Edmonson County 8 year old gives back to his community by selling art

Edmonson County, Ky. (WBKO) -

An 8-year-old from Edmonson County has an artistic special talent and has now found a way to use his talents to give back, with just a little touch of paint and hard work.

Parin's Painting (Allison Baker)

"It popped up in my head like when I watch one video it just started to make me feel like I wanted to do this," said Parin Patel, artist.

Parin's painting for his cousins birthday (Allison Baker)

Just a month ago, Parin began selling his paintings at his parent’s store and Tuesday he provided a check to his school for $1500 for school supplies.

“We feel really proud of him because without him we can’t do anything. Because of his art and his hard work - and I don’t know how he got it, but I had never painted before in my life or anything, but he started when he was little. So I just want to say first of all everybody thanks for supporting us,” said Manish Patel, Parin’s father.

Parin plans to continue to give back to the community of Edmonson County. His father says the school was first but they are now figuring out where to donate the money next.

“We are going to have different ways to help our community and our people around here. We have a lot of planning to do. But right now we just want to help one by one. School will start pretty soon and so we thought school will be the first place we need to donate, and that is why we just helped them first for school supplies for the kids,” added Manish.

Parin has a variety of paintings available now and is even starting to work on some different forms of art like playing the piano.

If you are interested in purchasing one of Parin’s paintings, visit the Chalybeate Food Mart on 1990 Chalybeate Rd. in Smith’s Grove Ky, 42171.

Parin's paintings (Allison Baker)

You can also now watch Parin make his paintings on Youtube as well.

