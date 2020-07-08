Advertisement

Exclusive: Amy McGrath talks with 13 News in first interview in SoKY since primary election

Amy McGrath wins 2020 Kentucky Primary.
Amy McGrath wins 2020 Kentucky Primary.(MGN)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - (D) Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath spoke to 13 News on Wednesday in her first interview in south-central Kentucky since the primary election. McGrath spoke about a variety of topics related to her candidacy and issues affecting Kentuckians and the U.S.

REPORTER: “What are your thoughts on government officials who have connections to businesses that they own that received PPP loans?”

McGrath: “Well look I just think it’s apart of Washington swamp that people are just so darn tired of and you see these billions of dollars going into these aid packages and a lot of this money is going to these businesses and entities that either aren’t small businesses or aren’t using that when the way it was intended. We have got to get people number one who pass bills that have good intentions. But also have the ability to have the over sign that is needed. When you pass a major bill like this you’ve got to have a congress that steps up and recognizes that hey we’ve got to hold people accountable and businesses accountable. I don’t believe Senator Mitch McConnell does that. I don’t think when this coronavirus, the third bill that came down.”

Exclusive: Interview with Amy McGrath

(D) Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath spoke with 13 News today in her first interview in SoKY since the primary election. Tune into 13 News at 4/5/6/10 for more. WBKO Television Amy McGrath

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

REPORTER: "If I were to go to the poll today or if I were to cast my ballot right now, I'm looking at the candidates. What sets you apart from Mitch McConnell?"

McGrath: “Well the question is what doesn’t set me apart. I mean, look I am not a life long politician. No matter what side of the isle you’re on whether it’s red or blue, you name it. People are just tired of life long politicians that are just constantly breeding dysfunction in gridlock in Washington. We can’t get anything done. And I think most American’s look at that and say say, ‘Yeah, you’re right. We need new leaders.’ We need people who have served the country, who have proven that they can put their country above their political party, above their own personal interest who are not bought off by special interest. That is not a right or a left thing to say, it’s just what people want, it’s what I want. I’m someone that wants to go to Washington to work on some of these issues. The issues that are important to everyday Kentuckians like health care, prescription drugs and all that. But the big thing is, you know I also don’t want to be in Washington 40 years. This is why we need to elect people that care about term limits. That is not a left or right thing to say. Get in there, be a voice for Kentucky and then get out.”

“I will work with any president, no matter if that president wears a red jersey or a blue jersey to do what’s right for Kentucky or when it comes to the constitution of America that I swore to uphold and defend 6 times in my life,” said McGrath.

We Can't Trust #MoscowMitch

He was silent as Russia attacked our elections and dismissed Russia putting a bounty on American troops as “rumor.” Now, he won’t demand answers about who knew about the bounties and when. When it comes to national security, Mitch's Senate is the weakest in recent history.

Posted by Amy McGrath on Friday, July 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Edmonson County 8 year old gives back to his community by selling art

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are interested in purchasing one of Parin’s paintings just visit the Chalybeate Food Mart on 1990 Chalybeate Rd. in Smith’s Grove Ky, 42171.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 402 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Green River Ferry temporarily changes operating hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily alter its operating schedule due to repairs.

News

Southcentral Kentucky hospitals give update on bed capacity, COVID units

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
While some hot spots in the country are experiencing increased hospital bed capacity and staffing shortages, that doesn't appear to be the case in Bowling Green.

Latest News

News

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

Storms firing up from daytime heating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The soupy atmosphere has also allowed heat indices to reach the upper 90s!

News

WATCH - Summertime storms firing up this afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Down Syndrome of South Central KY

Updated: 6 hours ago
Down Syndrome of South Central KY

News

Date set for 2020 WKU Homecoming

Updated: 6 hours ago
Despite the pandemic, WKU’s homecoming is still on the calendar.

News

Good News

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news and weather.