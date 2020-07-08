First reading of flag ordinance in Bowling Green takes place

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A first reading of the flag ordinance in Bowling Green filed by City Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash officially took place on Tuesday.

According to City Commissioner Nash, the ordinance had a unanimous vote approval, 5-0.

Nash says this ordinance would prohibit the mayor from lowering the American flag without the approval of the entire City Commission unless following an order of the governor or the President of the United States.

The mayor refused to answer any questions about the removal of the flag during the meeting, but asked that questions be submitted in writing.

The next city commission meeting will take place in two weeks, at which time it’s expected the ordinance will have a second reading and either pass or fail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.