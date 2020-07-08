Gov. Beshear reports 402 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 6 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“I hope you had a good Fourth of July weekend, but I hope it was safe, and it’s important that it was safe, because while we have been at a plateau in Kentucky, really for several weeks, over the last four to six days we are seeing larger numbers,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor reminded everyone that his next press briefing will be tomorrow, July 9, at 4 p.m. EDT, and he also announced an additional press briefing for Friday, July 10, at 4 p.m. EDT.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. July 8, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 17,919 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 402 of which were newly reported Wednesday.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” said Gov. Beshear. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported six new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 608 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 72-year-old man from Casey County; a 67-year-old man from Fulton County; two women, ages 73 and 77, and a 61-year-old man from Jefferson County; and a 74-year-old woman from Perry County.

“That is far too many Kentuckians to lose, and we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize our loss moving forward,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 451,451 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

