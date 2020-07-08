Advertisement

Green River Ferry temporarily changes operating hours

The ferry will alter its operating hours while repairs are made.
The ferry will alter its operating hours while repairs are made.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily change its operating schedule due to repairs.

The ferry will operate from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. as repairs are made to electrical lights along the shoreline. The lights provide the ferry boat operator with an after dark view to watch for boats and floating debris that might pose a safety hazard. The ferry will resume its normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. once the lights have been repaired.

To check the current status of the Green River Ferry operation, please call the Ferry Hotline at 270-758-2166 or follow Mammoth Cave National Park on Twitter or Facebook.

