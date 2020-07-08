Advertisement

Heat and humidity continues in the Wednesday forecast

The muggy air will allow for storms to fire off this afternoon!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - That hot July weather is still with us for the middle of the work week as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Thing is, it is accompanied by very muggy air, which will make it feel like the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. With this kind of heat, not only is it important to always check the back seat before leaving your car, but it is also to take care of yourself and those around you from the heat! Drink plenty of water, give yourself frequent breaks if you need to and don’t forget the pets! The humidity will also allow storms to develop just after noon and continue into the evening hours. Any storm that does develop has the potential to dump very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding.

Storms will become more numerous later in the week with more heat on the way. Relief eventually gets here, but temperatures will remain near to above average over the next seven days.

Things will be steamy today on the waters, so have the sunblock on and drink plenty of water while enjoying the sunshine and the heat!
Things will be steamy today on the waters, so have the sunblock on and drink plenty of water while enjoying the sunshine and the heat!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Iso’d Showers/Storms. High 92, Low 72. Winds E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 93, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with numerous Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 93

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Tuesday’s Precip: 0.25″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 32.30″ (+5.17″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Wednesday: 104 (1930)

Record Low Wednesday: 54 (1984, 1972, 1947)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Count: 40)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Sweltering heat and isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A sticky afternoon across southern Kentucky with more heat on the way that may spark some isolated thunderstorms!

Weather

Summertime heat and humidity continues in southern Kentucky!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The humidity continues today with the heat as some isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Weather

More storms developing this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking storms in the forecast this week!

Weather

Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks just after the Fourth of July!

Latest News

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!

Weather

Humidity takes a vacation just before the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Dew points will fall this afternoon as mild air moves in temporarily!

Weather

Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A drier and warmer weather pattern is on the way!