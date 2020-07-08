Heat and humidity continues in the Wednesday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - That hot July weather is still with us for the middle of the work week as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Thing is, it is accompanied by very muggy air, which will make it feel like the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. With this kind of heat, not only is it important to always check the back seat before leaving your car, but it is also to take care of yourself and those around you from the heat! Drink plenty of water, give yourself frequent breaks if you need to and don’t forget the pets! The humidity will also allow storms to develop just after noon and continue into the evening hours. Any storm that does develop has the potential to dump very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding.

Storms will become more numerous later in the week with more heat on the way. Relief eventually gets here, but temperatures will remain near to above average over the next seven days.

Things will be steamy today on the waters, so have the sunblock on and drink plenty of water while enjoying the sunshine and the heat! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Iso’d Showers/Storms. High 92, Low 72. Winds E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 93, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with numerous Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 93

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Tuesday’s Precip: 0.25″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 32.30″ (+5.17″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Wednesday: 104 (1930)

Record Low Wednesday: 54 (1984, 1972, 1947)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Count: 40)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

