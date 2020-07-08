Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night. Four more players received inconclusive results and are requiring further testing. The league said it would continue to evaluate Nashville’s participation in the tournament. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and one coach tested positive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis will play Alabama three times over the next three seasons with two of those games in Memphis. The deal announced Tuesday starts with an exhibition fundraiser either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 at the FedExForum in Memphis for pandemic relief efforts. Then Memphis would visit Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2021-22 season with the teams playing in Memphis during the 2022-23 season. Memphis leads the series between the teams 5-3.

UNDATED (AP) — A number of positive coronavirus tests and some postponed games mark the opening of the MLS is Back tournament starting Wednesday in Florida. FC Dallas was forced to withdraw and Nashville SC's opener was pushed back because of positive tests. Major League Soccer's teams are being sequestered at two resorts at Walt Disney World for the duration of the monthlong tournament, which will be played without fans. Orlando City plays Inter Miami in the first game.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is joining rapper Common and others for a TV special calling for action following the death of Breonna Taylor. Irving is producing “#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR,” which will debut Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern on the PlayersTv digital and broadcast network. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. The broadcast will include specific calls for action, such as calls to city and state officials, voter registrations and social media posts calling attention to Taylor’s case.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay has promoted associate head coach Marquase Lovings to interim head football coach for the Governors’ upcoming season. Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Lovings’ promotion on Tuesday, days after Mark Hudspeth resigned after one season for personal reasons. Harrison said he met with both coaches and players on the team before making his decision. Lovings was defensive line coach last season, helping Austin Peay rank eighth nationally defending the run and 12th in total defense. He also has coached at Nicholls, Louisiana-Lafayette and Mississippi State where he started his career in 2007.

UNDATED (AP) — It will be an action-packed weekend for auto racing fans as several series try to catch up after the pandemic shutdown. NASCAR will have a Cup Series race at Kentucky on Sunday following two Xfinity races and a trucks race. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have dominated in the Cup Series so far, each winning four times through 16 races. The IndyCar series will race on back-to-back days at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin.