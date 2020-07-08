Advertisement

KHSAA Commissioner: “We are looking at having fall sports”

The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week will be a big one in the world of high school athletics in the commonwealth.

Friday, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and the board of controls are expected to give an update to new rules in guidelines for high school athletics in the state.

On Tuesday, Tackett spoke to the Interim Joint Committee on Education about the reopening of high school athletics. The commissioner says he understands the risks that are involved with having extra circular activities during the pandemic. Commissioner Tackett did sound confident about the chances of having sports this fall.

“We are looking at having fall sports. Without a doubt, we are planning to have fall sports. What that looks like could change. Just like the data related to the virus changes. We are more optimistic now then we were a few weeks ago. When we see what the states of Illinois, Indiana, some of our other neighbors have been able to do. We get a little pessimism when we see what is going on in Tennessee. "

There was another high school sport Tackett mentioned during the meeting Tuesday that could be more dangerous than football to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Right now as we look forward to basketball it is actually, according to the sports medicine folks, it is more dangerous than football. Now I know that will surprise a lot of people but they are talking about the vulnerability to the disease because it is played inside. The ventilation, how long we practice, how long we play. There are going to be some areas we address there.”

Commissioner Tackett says high school athletics is the number one dropout prevention tool in many communities across the state.

The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.

