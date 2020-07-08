Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TAYLOR FAMILY SUIT

Breonna Taylor's family argues police had no cause for raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit from Breonna Taylor's family says Louisville police called off a warrant search of her apartment after a drug suspect was located elsewhere. But it alleges the police then went ahead with the deadly raid to look for other suspects. Attorneys for Taylor's family say police "should never have been at Breonna Taylor’s home in the first place.” The man who police connected to Taylor was arrested that night more than 10 miles away. The suit says police went ahead with the search at Taylor's home to look for other suspects who did not have a connection to Taylor.

APPLIANCE JOBS-KENTUCKY

GE Appliances to expand production, add 260 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE Appliances plans to expand production and add 260 new jobs at its manufacturing complex in Louisville, Kentucky. The company said in a statement on Tuesday that a $62 million investment will expand production of washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators in the 750-acre manufacturing complex known as Appliance Park. The statement said consumers are staying home and using their appliances more often due to the coronavirus pandemic and a desire for for sanitization cycles on washers and dishwashers is one factor driving increased demand. The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of next year.

ODD-ARM WRESTLING FIGHT-FATHER

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL-BUSINESS-LOANS-CONGRESS

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released government data show at least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid. Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Car dealerships owned by Republican Reps. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

TRIPLE SLAYING

Man pleads guilty to killing grandparents, uncle

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Kentucky man has admitted to killing his grandparents and his uncle. The Daily News reports 30-year-old Edward Dilon Siddens, 30, pleaded guilty in Allen Circuit Court last week to three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and other charges. He was accused in the 2018 fatal shootings of Jimmy Neal Siddens, Helen Siddens and Jimmy Neal Siddens II. Prosecutor Corey Morgan said Edward Siddens will avoid a possible death sentence with the plea deal. Court records show Siddens had a prior history of violence with his grandparents. A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 1.

INTERSTATE FATALITIES -KENTUCKY

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.