Storms firing up from daytime heating

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storms will continue to develop and pulsate this afternoon as there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. The moisture has not only allowed storms to fire up, but it has also allowed for heat indices, or feels like temperatures, to be in the upper 90s and low 100s in the region. Skies will be partly cloudy as today will be very warm to hot in southern Kentucky. Expect storm coverage to decrease just after sunset as skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear late. Areas of patchy fog are also possible late tonight into early Thursday morning!

A look at Doppler Max HD on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. C.D.T. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with Iso’d Showers/Storms. High 92, Low 72. Winds E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 93, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with numerous Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 93

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Tuesday’s Precip: 0.25″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 32.30″ (+5.17″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Wednesday: 104 (1930)

Record Low Wednesday: 54 (1984, 1972, 1947)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Count: 41)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

