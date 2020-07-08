Advertisement

Teenage drowning victim in Kentucky lake identified

News outlets report Tyler Grant of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface.
News outlets report Tyler Grant of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface.(Pixabay)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) - A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake. News outlets report 17-year-old Tyler Grant of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface near a ramp area on Monday. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later. Russell County Coroner Mark Coots released Grant’s identity Tuesday. Lake Cumberland is in south central Kentucky. Coots says two international students drowned in the lake in early June.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Date set for 2020 WKU Homecoming

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Despite the pandemic, WKU’s homecoming is still on the calendar.

News

Good News

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Louisville mural remembers Breonna Taylor, others

Updated: 2 hours ago
Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights.

Weather

Heat and humidity continues in the Wednesday forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat, humidity and storm chances! We are in full July weather form in southern Kentucky!

Latest News

News

WATCH - A hot and steamy Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heat and humidity stay with us as high temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s, but when you factor the sticky air, it will feel like the low 100s!

News

88th Birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,478 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,478 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,850 of which have recovered. Our district has 64 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

Sen. McConnell says another coronavirus relief package is ‘highly likely’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Senator Mitch McConnell said it was time to assess the possible need for another relief package which he said was likely, but not with as significant of a dollar amount.

News

First reading of flag ordinance in Bowling Green takes place

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
A first reading of the flag ordinance in Bowling Green filed by City Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash officially taking place on Tuesday.

News

Allen County man pleads guilty to killing his own family members

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Allen County man accused of shooting and killing his own uncle and grandparents pleads guilty to their murders in Allen Circuit Court.