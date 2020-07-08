Teenage drowning victim in Kentucky lake identified

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) - A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake. News outlets report 17-year-old Tyler Grant of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface near a ramp area on Monday. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later. Russell County Coroner Mark Coots released Grant’s identity Tuesday. Lake Cumberland is in south central Kentucky. Coots says two international students drowned in the lake in early June.

