WATCH - Still Humid, Still Unsettled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a pattern typical of July: Early day sun coupled with high humidity leading to scattered, hit-and-miss showers and storms during the afternoon to early evening. Expect this pattern to continue into Thursday, with rain chances ramping up a bit Friday as a cold front slides through.

Temperatures and humidity levels back off just a touch late weekend into the start of next week. Another weak cold front slips through Sunday with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs drop back into the upper 80s to begin next week, but we bounce right back into the 90s by mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Numerous Showers and T/Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72, winds W-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d Showers and T/Storms. High 90, Low 69, winds W-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 93

Wednesday’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High Monday: 104 (1930)

Record Low Monday: 54 (1984)

Tuesday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 32.30″ (+5.02″)

Tuesday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.