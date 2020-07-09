Advertisement

Another day of heat, humidity and storms

Sweltering heat will be felt as the soupy air mass sticks in the region today!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Like a broken record, the same topic s of discussion are in place for today’s forecast: morning fog, humidity, heat and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms! Areas of patchy, dense fog have developed from the high humidity, so if you are traveling in low-lying areas give yourself some extra time to travel through the fog -- especially in Morgantown, Burkesville and areas close to the lakes! Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but when you add the humid air, it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s! With heat indices like that, it is critical to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and wearing light-colored clothing. While we’re at it, don’t forget about children and pets -- if you’re hot they are too! Check the backseat before leaving your vehicle because the inside of a car can have deadly heat in just minutes!!

This heat will also give us storm chances today late this morning into the afternoon. Some of these storms will have enough energy to have gusty winds and very heavy rainfall, which may result in localized flooding! The storms will pulsate in the afternoon and evening hours and will taper off just after sunset. More storms are on the way for Friday into the weekend along with the heat -- so to be prepared for it, you can download the WBKO First Alert weather app, which is free in all app stores!

Things will be very warm to hot later today! Have the sunscreen on and stay hydrated if you go poolside. Also remember if thunder roars, go indoors!
Things will be very warm to hot later today! Have the sunscreen on and stay hydrated if you go poolside. Also remember if thunder roars, go indoors!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers and T-Storms Possible. High 90, Low 69. Winds W 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+5.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1891)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Count: 33)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Storms firing up from daytime heating

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The soupy atmosphere has also allowed heat indices to reach the upper 90s!

Weather

Heat and humidity continues in the Wednesday forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat, humidity and storm chances! We are in full July weather form in southern Kentucky!

Weather

Sweltering heat and isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A sticky afternoon across southern Kentucky with more heat on the way that may spark some isolated thunderstorms!

Weather

Summertime heat and humidity continues in southern Kentucky!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The humidity continues today with the heat as some isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Latest News

Weather

More storms developing this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking storms in the forecast this week!

Weather

Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks just after the Fourth of July!

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!