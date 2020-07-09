Another day of heat, humidity and storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Like a broken record, the same topic s of discussion are in place for today’s forecast: morning fog, humidity, heat and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms! Areas of patchy, dense fog have developed from the high humidity, so if you are traveling in low-lying areas give yourself some extra time to travel through the fog -- especially in Morgantown, Burkesville and areas close to the lakes! Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but when you add the humid air, it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s! With heat indices like that, it is critical to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and wearing light-colored clothing. While we’re at it, don’t forget about children and pets -- if you’re hot they are too! Check the backseat before leaving your vehicle because the inside of a car can have deadly heat in just minutes!!

This heat will also give us storm chances today late this morning into the afternoon. Some of these storms will have enough energy to have gusty winds and very heavy rainfall, which may result in localized flooding! The storms will pulsate in the afternoon and evening hours and will taper off just after sunset. More storms are on the way for Friday into the weekend along with the heat -- so to be prepared for it, you can download the WBKO First Alert weather app, which is free in all app stores!

Things will be very warm to hot later today! Have the sunscreen on and stay hydrated if you go poolside. Also remember if thunder roars, go indoors! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers and T-Storms Possible. High 90, Low 69. Winds W 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+5.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1891)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Count: 33)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

