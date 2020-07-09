Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,515 cases of COVID-19 in the district

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,515 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,889 of which have recovered.

Our district has 65 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below. Please note that a decrease in numbers is due to the county of residence being corrected/updated from what was previously reported.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESRECOVEREDDEATHS
BARREN104802
BUTLER25715014
EDMONSON775912
HART50370
LOGAN24817717
METCALFE1472
SIMPSON86673
WARREN1,6791,31215
TOTAL2,5151,88965

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers: Swimming Pool Vandalized

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are investigating a complaint of criminal mischief that took place on the night of June 6, 2020 at the Whispering Hills Pool Club on Brookeshore Avenue.

News

Exclusive: Amy McGrath talks with 13 News in first interview in SoKY since primary election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath spoke to 13 News on Wednesday in her first interview in south-central Kentucky since the primary election.

News

Edmonson County 8 year old gives back to his community by selling art

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are interested in purchasing one of Parin’s paintings just visit the Chalybeate Food Mart on 1990 Chalybeate Rd. in Smith’s Grove Ky, 42171.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 402 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Latest News

News

Green River Ferry temporarily changes operating hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily alter its operating schedule due to repairs.

News

Southcentral Kentucky hospitals give update on bed capacity, COVID units

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
While some hot spots in the country are experiencing increased hospital bed capacity and staffing shortages, that doesn't appear to be the case in Bowling Green.

News

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

Storms firing up from daytime heating

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The soupy atmosphere has also allowed heat indices to reach the upper 90s!

News

WATCH - Summertime storms firing up this afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Down Syndrome of South Central KY

Updated: 7 hours ago
Down Syndrome of South Central KY